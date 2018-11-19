AC Commission meeting rescheduled after death of member’s wife

Out of respect for Commissioner Robert Jameson, who is mourning the death of his wife Martha, the November 19th Anderson County Commission meeting has been rescheduled to December 3rd.

Martha Jameson passed away early Saturday morning after a lengthy illness. She and Robert had been married for 55 years. We here at WYSH would like to join with the rest of the community in sending our thoughts and prayers to the Jameson family during this difficult time.

Below is the letter Commission Chairman Tracy Wandell sent to fellow commissioners on Saturday explaining the decision to reschedule.

“Dear Commissioners,

As many of you maybe aware our fellow Commissioner Robert Jameson lost his beautiful bride of 55 years Martha this morning.

I can not express the sincere condolences I heard from every Commissioner I had the chance to speak with today. Also our Mayor and our Law Director.

It is the request of full Commission and Mayor Frank that we postpone our regular scheduled Commission meeting in respect and consideration for Commissioner Jameson and his family.

We are in prayer for our friend and colleague during this time and will be providing details as they become know.

The meeting will be rescheduled to Dec 3rd which will be the first Monday in December.

Thank each of you for your kind words and support. If you have any questions please let me know.

Annette will be sending updates via email.

Respectfully,

Tracy”