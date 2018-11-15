Home / Local News / 52nd Annual CMA Award winners

52nd Annual CMA Award winners

Jim Harris

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards were held Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Here’s a list of the winners in the highest-profile categories:

Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban
Male Vocalist: Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist: Carrie Underwood
Vocal Group: Old Dominion
Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne
Album: Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves
New Artist: Luke Combs
Song of the Year: “Broken Halos” Songwriters: Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson
Single of the Year: “Broken Halos” Producers: Chris Stapleton and Dave Cobb
Musician: Mac McAnally
Musical Event: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” by David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
Music Video: “Marry Me” by Thomas Rhett

