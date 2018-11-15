52nd Annual CMA Award winners

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards were held Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Here’s a list of the winners in the highest-profile categories:

Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban

Male Vocalist: Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist: Carrie Underwood

Vocal Group: Old Dominion

Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne

Album: Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves

New Artist: Luke Combs

Song of the Year: “Broken Halos” Songwriters: Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson

Single of the Year: “Broken Halos” Producers: Chris Stapleton and Dave Cobb

Musician: Mac McAnally

Musical Event: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” by David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

Music Video: “Marry Me” by Thomas Rhett