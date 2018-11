34th annual Fantasy of Trees in Knoxville this week

The tradition that is the 34th annual Fantasy of Trees returns to the Knoxville Convention Center this week.

Fantasy of Trees benefits East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and begins Wednesday November 21st and ends Sunday November 25.

The children’s hospital says in the last 33 years Fantasy of Trees had over 1.6 million visitors and raised $8.2 million.

Tickets for this year’s event are $8 for adults, children ages 4-12 are $4 and children 3 years and under get in free.