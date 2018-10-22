XFS: Nemechek wins first career race

(MRN) John Hunter Nemechek scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

Nemechek wrestled the lead away from Daniel Hemric with 30 laps to go and stayed in front the rest of the way to score the win in his 15th career series start. He led a total of 64 laps and rebounded from a pair of pit road miscues for the win.

The win came 14 years after Nemecheck’s father Joe was victorious at Kansas Speedway.

Hemric, Elliott Sadler, Shane Lee and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Hemric could face a points penalty this week after his car failed post-race inspection.

Matt Tifft, Ryan Reed, Ty Majeski, Ryan Sieg and Jeremy Clements completed the first 10 finishers.

The race got off to an auspicious start for a number of playoff drivers involved in a first lap accident. Justin Allgaier’s car lost control racing off Turn 2 and it set off a chain reaction crash that swept up fellow Playoff drivers Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Cole Custer among others.

Michael Annett, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Spencer Gallagher and Ryan Truex were also caught up in the incident Allgaier too responsibility for starting.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action on Saturday, November 3 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Race results

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led Points 1 13 42 John Hunter Nemechek Chevrolet 200 Running 64 59 2 1 21 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 200 Running 128 54 3 11 1 Elliott Sadler Chevrolet 200 Running 2 47 4 8 3 Shane Lee Chevrolet 200 Running 0 45 5 6 9 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 Running 2 45 6 9 2 Matt Tifft Chevrolet 200 Running 2 41 7 16 16 Ryan Reed Ford 200 Running 0 36 8 18 60 Ty Majeski Ford 200 Running 0 33 9 19 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 199 Running 0 30 10 40 51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 199 Running 0 27

Standings

Pos. Driver Points Cut Off +/- Race Wins Stage Wins 1 Daniel Hemric 3067 +23 – 3 2 Elliott Sadler 3058 +14 – – 3 Tyler Reddick 3055 +11 – – 4 Christopher Bell 3045 +1 2 2 5 Matt Tifft 3044 -1 – – 6 Justin Allgaier 3040 -5 – – 7 Cole Custer 3022 -23 – – 8 Austin Cindric 3002 -43 – –