Wilma June Kennedy, age 82 of Lake City

Wilma June Kennedy, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away October 21, 2018 at the Parkwest Regional Medical Center. She was born June 20, 1936 in Shea, TN to the late Robert Paris Roxie Burris Ward. Wilma was a member of the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, flowers, going to church, reading and spending time with her grandbabies. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jimmy Ray Kennedy, daughter, Sheila Ann Kennedy, sister, Wanda McKamey and brother, Henry Ward.

Survivors

Sons James Thomas Kennedy & Lisa Cleveland, OH

David Ray Kennedy Caryville, TN

Robert Starlin Kennedy & Jessica Caryville, TN

Ronald Steven Kennedy & Kimberly Knoxville, TN

Daughters Gwendalin Carden & Jr. Lake City, TN

Rebecca Krusek Cleveland, OH

Brothers Harvey Ward Caryville, TN

Paris Matthew Ward LaFollette, TN

Sister Dorothy Marie Williams & Tim LaFollette, TN

Sister-in-law Ella Ward Lake City, TN

Grandchildren #12

Great Grandchildren #4

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 26, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Beech Fork, TN with Rev. Gary Phillips and Rev. Ray Ward officiating.

Interment to follow the Funeral Service at the River View Cemetery in the Smokey Junction Community in Norma, TN.

You may also view Wilma’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

 

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

