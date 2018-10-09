William E. Seiber better known as “Billy” age 65 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Billy loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and camping.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Helen Seiber; brother, Roy Seiber; and sister, Kathy Coon. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Oberle Seiber of Rocky Top, TN; children, Tina Seiber of Cleveland, OH, Billie Joe Shamblin and husband Jay of Cleveland, OH, Christina Seiber of Cleveland, OH, Buddy Blair and wife Starla of Briceville, TN, Adam Blair of Rocky Top, TN, Brandon Oberle of Rocky Top, TN, Brianna Huckaby and husband Ryan of Rocky Top, TN, and Emily Seiber of Rocky Top, TN; brothers, Bobby Seiber and wife Pat of Cleveland, OH, and Vaughn Seiber and wife Bonnie of Clinton, TN; sister, Shirley Boles and husband Richard of N.C.; sister in law, Ruth Seiber of Caryville, TN; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Billy’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with his celebration of life to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.