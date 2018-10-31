Home / Obituaries / William “Bill” Thomas Anthony, age 77 of Oliver Springs

William “Bill” Thomas Anthony, age 77 of Oliver Springs

William “Bill” Thomas Anthony, age 77 of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at his home.  Bill loved to watch football and was an avid U.T. football fan.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Anthony; brother, Rick Anthony; sister, Connie Schafer; and sister in law, Mary Anthony.

Bill is survived by his brothers, Johnny Anthony and wife, Linda of Clinton, TN, and Gary Anthony of Oak Ridge, TN; sisters, Bonnie Harvey whom was his caregiver for many years, Darlene Pierce and husband, Jim of Milton, FL, and Patricia Scruggs and husband, Doug of Oak Ridge, TN; and sister in law, Diane Anthony.  Bill also leaves behind several nieces and nephews whom he was a beloved uncle to.

In memory of Bill donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Bill’s immediate family will have a private gathering for him at a later date.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

