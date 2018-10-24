Home / Community Bulletin Board / Wellness Fair Monday at Apple Discount Drugs

Jim Harris

Apple Discount Drugs’ South College Pharmacy students will be hosting a Wellness Fair at the store in South Clinton on Monday October 29th from 10 to 2 pm. During the event, they will be checking blood pressure, as well as addressing diabetes concerns, and performing free medication reviews at the pharmacy.

