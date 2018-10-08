Home / Obituaries / Wayne Morris Patterson, age 78, of Lake City

Wayne Morris Patterson, age 78, of Lake City

Wayne Morris Patterson, age 78, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City, VA. Wayne was born on December 6, 1939 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Zee and Wilma Hammonds Patterson. Wayne was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. Wayne was a truck driver with Roadway Express. He enjoyed fishing and car races. In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Patterson. 

Survivors:

 

Sons                                Terry Patterson and Mary of Mt. Carmel, TN

                                        Scott Patterson and Paige of Kodak

 

Grandson                        Bryan Patterson of Powell

               

Great Granddaughter      Brynlee Patterson of Powell

 

Sister                               Carol Patterson of Lake City

 

Special Friend                 Mary West of Halls

 

Former Daughter in Law  Debbie Patterson of Powell

 

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM to go in procession to the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

