Virginia Mae (Taylor) Hunt, 96, of Kingston

Our beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, Virginia Mae (Taylor) Hunt, of Kingston, passed away on October 24 at age 96. Virginia was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston. She was an avid bowler until her late 70’s, a talented seamstress, creative cook, passionate mother, excellent homemaker and an especially doting grandmother. She cared for two of her grandchildren (Taylor and Hannah) for the first 14 years of their lives, and often said, they were what kept her going for many years after her husband Gene died.

She was a devoted wife to her husband, Gene, who she has missed dearly for the past 41 years. We know they are having a long awaited reunion in their eternal home with Jesus Christ, their Lord and Savior. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Taylor and Artie Mae (Potts) Taylor; brothers Gaston, Harold and Alvin Taylor; sisters Lillian Taylor Howell, and Edna Taylor Plemons; grandson Shawn Gill; and by her husband, the love of her life, Eugene Jefferson Hunt.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her sons, Ron Luther Gill (Linda) and Robert Jefferson Hunt; her daughter, Becky Hunt Ridner (Chuck); and grandchildren, Taylor Michelle Ridner, Hannah Rebecca Ridner, and Ronnie Gene Gill.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Greenwood Cemetery in Chattanooga. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.