Veterans Breakfast October 13th

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan. The breakfast will be held this Saturday, October 13th at the Clinton Community Center. “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. In addition, Walgreens will be on-site at the breakfast providing veterans with free flu shots. Eligible veterans should bring their Veterans cards or Medicare cards if they wish to receive a free flu shot.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together.  The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

November 10th’s Breakfast will be sponsored by John K. Alley, Jr. and the annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade will immediately follow the breakfast. The Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. on November 10th, and line up will start at the Clinton Community Center. December 8th’s Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will be sponsored by Curtis W. Isabell, Attorney at Law.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.

