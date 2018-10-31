UPDATED: ‘Alternative’ Halloween activities abound

Of course, Halloween is today (Wednesday) and while many people will observe the tradition of trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods, there are also alternative events billed as safe places to have some Halloween fun and get all that wonderful candy.

On Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 pm, the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge at 684 Emory Valley Road will host an Indoor Trick or Treat for children of all ages. The Elks say that this will be a “safe, supervised, drug-free place for children to have fun, show off their costume and receive candy on Halloween Night.” They also say to bring your camera to have your picture made with Elroy the Elk. Again, that is Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 pm.

In Clinton on Halloween, you are invited to St. Mark United Methodist Church at 252 North Main Street in Clinton for their annual Trunk-or-Treat. The event at St. Mark will be held from 5:30 to 8 pm and everyone is welcome!

Clinton First Wesleyan Church is having its fourth annual Light the Night at our church Halloween night from 5:30 – 8:30…with free BBQ, hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, apple butter, and more. They will also have bounce houses and games. Everyone is welcome and bring your friends. First Wesleyan Church at 821 Fowler St. Clinton TN.

Antioch Baptist Church at 901 Fowler Street in Clinton invites everyone to the final night of their Reality House, entitled “Survival of the Walking Dead,” from 6 to 9 pm tonight (Oct. 31st). Admission is free.

If your church or civic organization will be holding a Trunk or Treat or other “alternative” Halloween activities, send an email to jim@wyshradio.com or call 865-457-1380.