Upcoming events at Historic Ramsey House

Early Families of the Forks with Historian Jan Dickens, Saturday, November 3 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm, Historic Ramsey House,2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville Fur traders, circuit-riding preachers, longhunters, statesmen, and adventurers: who were your ancestors? Learn interesting details and stories about the Armstrong, Kennedy, Jack, Campbell, Kelly, Huffaker, Johnson, Naill, Perry and other families of the Forks of the River Region. Old documents will be examined and helpful research processes will be discussed. Each participant will go home with a packet of useful references and tools for further discovery, as well as connections with others who share an interest in our area’s special history. Class fee $20 Purchase tickets at www.ramseyhouse.org or call (865) 546-0745

Lecture Series: The Life and Music of Stephen Foster Thursday, November 8 starts at 6:30 pm Chip Bailey, a Teaching Artist with the Tennessee Arts Commission, will present a workshop on the life and music of Stephen Collins Foster at the Historic Ramsey House,2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville. Stephen Foster (1826-1864) was America’s first professional songwriter. He composed 200 songs in his short lifetime including such hits as “Oh! Susanna”, “Camptown Races” and “My Old Kentucky Home, Good Night”. This class will contain mini-lectures, recordings, live musical instrument demonstrations and group discussions. Sing along if you wish! Come learn why Stephen Foster’s life should be examined and why his music should be preserved and perpetuated. Class fee $15 Purchase tickets at www.ramseyhouse.org or call (865) 546-0745