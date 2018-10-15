Two candidate events in Oak Ridge Tuesday

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will sponsor a candidate forum on Tuesday, October 16, at 7 p.m. in the Oak Ridge High School Amphitheater. Candidates running for Oak Ridge City Council and Oak Ridge Board of Education have been invited to participate.

The five candidates for a four-year term on City Council include incumbents Kelly Callison, R.G. “Rick” Chinn Jr., Warren Gooch, and Ellen D. Smith, as well as challenger Timothy L. Stallings. Four council members will be elected.

Derrick M. Hammond is the only candidate running to fill the vacancy left by Council member Hans Vogel when he resigned earlier this year. That term will run another two years.

The three candidates for three four-year terms on the Oak Ridge School Board are Laura McLean, Benjamin J. Stephens, and Erin S. Webb.

All candidates have been invited to make opening statements, answer questions from the audience and the moderator, and give closing statements.

There will be time after the forum for greetings and informal discussions with the candidates, the press release said.

Oak Ridge High School is located at 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Before the forum, you can meet candidates for public office at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce. The event, called “Popcorn and Politics,” will be at the Chamber from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 16. It’s hosted by the Chamber’s Advocacy Committee.

It will give the community the opportunity to meet candidates running for office in the November 6 election. “Popcorn and Politics” will feature the candidates running for seats on the Oak Ridge City Council and School Board, as well as those running for State Senate and State Representative.

To RSVP for the event and to see the up-to-date list of participating candidates, visit the Oak Ridge Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org and click on the Calendar link and then the “Popcorn and Politics” event on the calendar.

Contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or (865) 483-1321 for additional information.