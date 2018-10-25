Two ACSD deputies assist stranded evacuees after crash

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Paul and Sergeant Kenny Bradley responded to a car crash on I-75 just south of the Clinton exit last Thursday evening.

The car, according to the post, had a blowout, spun and hit the wall, causing some minor engine and body damage. The owner of the car was a hurricane evacuee from Florida whose home was destroyed. He and a friend were trying to make it to New York to stay with family and had everything they owned in the van with them. Deputy Paul assisted in changing the tire then Sgt. Bradley escorted them to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Clinton, purchased the necessary parts to get them back on the road and one of the store employees who had just gotten off duty helped get them installed.