Two ACSD deputies assist stranded evacuees after crash

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Paul and Sergeant Kenny Bradley responded to a car crash on I-75 just south of the Clinton exit last Thursday evening.

The car, according to the post, had a blowout, spun and hit the wall, causing some minor engine and body damage. The owner of the car was a hurricane evacuee from Florida whose home was destroyed. He and a friend were trying to make it to New York to stay with family and had everything they owned in the van with them. Deputy Paul assisted in changing the tire then Sgt. Bradley escorted them to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Clinton, purchased the necessary parts to get them back on the road and one of the store employees who had just gotten off duty helped get them installed.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

