Trooper escapes injury when vehicle struck

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injury when his vehicle was struck by an SUV while he was assisting a disabled tractor-trailer and another trooper on I-75 on Friday.

THP says that the trooper had parked his emergency vehicle so it was straddling the left shoulder of the roadway to protect the other vehicles while the situation was dealt with. A woman driving an SUV in the fast lane reportedly lost control of her vehicle and slammed into the trooper’s Ford Explorer.

The trooper was protected from serious injuries by the Explorer.

The woman was cited for reckless endangerment and for failing to yield to emergency equipment.

