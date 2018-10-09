Home / Community Bulletin Board / Traffic pattern changing in Clinton near Post Office

Traffic pattern changing in Clinton near Post Office

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 168 Views

(City of Clinton)  Changes to the intersection of N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Longmire Rd and the Clinton branch of the U.S. Postal Service will take effect Monday October 22, 2018 at 9 am.
Here’s a list of basic changes to the intersection:
The Post Office exit at the traffic signal is currently a one way exit only, it will become an entrance/exit controlled by the traffic signal.

West bound traffic will be able to, safely, turn at the light on a protected green arrow or, if coming from Longmire Road,.. drivers can go straight across.
Vehicles leaving the Post Office will be able to use either driveway. The exit closest to Little Caesar’s Pizza will be a right turn only.
Cross walks and pedestrian signals will be installed, as well.

See a map of the proposed changes here: http://www.clintontn.net/images/001stripingpic.jpg

