TONIGHT: ‘Spooktacular’ in Rocky Top

Tonight, Friday October 26th, the community is invited to the city of Rocky Top’s “Spooktacular Night.”

Wear your costumes and come on out to the Rocky Top Community Center and the George Templin Memorial Ballfield beginning at 6 pm for Halloween crafts inside the Community Center, followed at 7 pm by a trunk or treat around the ballfield until 8:00, when you are invited to grab a lawn chair and lounge on the ballfield while watching “Hocus Pocus,” complete with popcorn.

The event is free of charge and is open to kids of all ages!