‘Today’s Woman Expo’ Saturday in Clinton

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host the “Today’s Woman Expo” at Anderson County High School in Clinton on Saturday, October 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Advance tickets are $8.00 and available at the Chamber. Admission at the door, $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors. Students 17 and under are free.

This one-day event will cater to every aspect of a woman’s life, according to the Chamber. Exhibitions filled with the latest products and services for women from beauty and health to families and careers– businesses and organizations dedicated to providing each attendee with a memorable experience. Categories represented include, food, health, leisure, fashion, beauty, home, entertaining, pets, fitness and so much more! You will not want to miss out on this soon to be annual event!

For more information, call the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at 865-457-2559 or visit www.todayswomanexpo.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

