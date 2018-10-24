‘Today’s Woman Expo’ Saturday in Clinton

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host the “Today’s Woman Expo” at Anderson County High School in Clinton on Saturday, October 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Advance tickets are $8.00 and available at the Chamber. Admission at the door, $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors. Students 17 and under are free.

This one-day event will cater to every aspect of a woman’s life, according to the Chamber. Exhibitions filled with the latest products and services for women from beauty and health to families and careers– businesses and organizations dedicated to providing each attendee with a memorable experience. Categories represented include, food, health, leisure, fashion, beauty, home, entertaining, pets, fitness and so much more! You will not want to miss out on this soon to be annual event!

For more information, call the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at 865-457-2559 or visit www.todayswomanexpo.org.