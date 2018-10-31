Home / Community Bulletin Board / Today, Thursday final two days to vote early in Tennessee

Today, Thursday final two days to vote early in Tennessee

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

Early voting continues through tomorrow (Thursday November 1st).

Tuesday, 1062 Anderson County voters headed to the polls, and after 12 days, 14,769 have already cast ballots in the November 6th state and municipal elections.

You can vote in Anderson County through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at one of three early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. For more, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

336 people voted in Campbell County on Tuesday, bringing their total after 12 days to 4486.

In Campbell County, you can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building through Thursday will be from 9 am to 2 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.

The record early voting turnout in Anderson County was 21,539 for the November 8, 2016 Presidential election. The total early voting turnout for November elections since 2000 are:

2016- 21,539

2014-   9,618

2012- 18,464

2010-   9,620

2008- 19,292

2006- 12,162

2004- 16,178

2002-   9,396

2000- 11,390

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Halloween fun in Clinton, Oak Ridge

Of course, Halloween is tomorrow (Wednesday) and while many people will observe the tradition of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.