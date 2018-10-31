Today, Thursday final two days to vote early in Tennessee

Early voting continues through tomorrow (Thursday November 1st).

Tuesday, 1062 Anderson County voters headed to the polls, and after 12 days, 14,769 have already cast ballots in the November 6th state and municipal elections.

You can vote in Anderson County through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at one of three early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. For more, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

336 people voted in Campbell County on Tuesday, bringing their total after 12 days to 4486.

In Campbell County, you can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building through Thursday will be from 9 am to 2 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.

The record early voting turnout in Anderson County was 21,539 for the November 8, 2016 Presidential election. The total early voting turnout for November elections since 2000 are:

2016- 21,539

2014- 9,618

2012- 18,464

2010- 9,620

2008- 19,292

2006- 12,162

2004- 16,178

2002- 9,396

2000- 11,390