Today is final Friday to vote early

Early voting continues through Thursday November 1st.

1079 people voted in Anderson County on Thursday, bringing the eight-day total to 10,847.

You can vote in Anderson County weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon at one of three early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center, Oak Ridge’s Midtown Community Center or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. For more, call 865-457-6238 or visit www.acelect.com.

Thursday in Campbell County, another 352 people voted, and their eight-day total stood at 3078 when the polls closed on Thursday night.

In Campbell County, you can vote at the Campbell County Election Commission Office in Jacksboro Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Early voting hours at the Jellico Municipal Building are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Visit www.campbellelections.com or call 423-562-9777 for more information.

