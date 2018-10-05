TN Secretary of State warns voters about misleading info about voter registration

(Secretary of State press release) Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning voters to be aware of misleading information regarding voter registration as the deadline to register for the November election approaches on Tuesday, October 9.

The Office of the Secretary of State has received reports of groups contacting registered voters and telling them that they are not registered to vote. Others have reported receiving pre-populated voter registration forms for individuals who are deceased and have been removed from the voting rolls.

The National Association of Secretaries of State has warned states about a scam where an organization is making calls and offering to register voters by phone. While these calls have not been reported in Tennessee, voters should be aware that they cannot register by talking to a person on the phone.

“To avoid misleading information, I urge voters to come straight to the source,” Secretary Hargett said. “Tennessee’s election officials are dedicated to making sure voters have all the information they need to participate in the November election.”

For accurate information regarding voter registration in Tennessee, voters are encouraged to visit www.GoVoteTN.com to register to vote or check their registration status. Voters can also contact the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959 or their county election commission with any questions about voter registration. Registering to vote is easy in Tennessee. Tennessee citizens may register by-mail or online. Online voter registration allows any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to register online.

Voters can also download the GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more.

