THP: Man in custody after multi-state chase ends in Campbell Co.

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit that began in Ohio ended with a crash at mile marker 134 of I-75 South on Sunday.

39-year-old Stephen George Williams of Ohio was arrested on numerous charges connected to the pursuit and his alleged kidnapping of his mother, whom he allegedly held at gunpoint from Ohio to Tennessee.

Campbell County authorities were alerted to the situation at around 5:15 pm Sunday when calls started to come in about shots being fired from a pickup truck. No one was injured, but one vehicle was apparently hit by a bullet, just inside the Kentucky state line.

Several agencies began pursuing the pickup before it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Campbell County. His mother was taken to LaFollette Medical Center and later transferred to UT Medical Center.

Williams, reportedly a US Army soldier, will face charges in Ohio and Kentucky as well as here in Tennessee, where he is facing charges that include possessing a firearm while driving under the influence, aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment, domestic assault and a host of moving violations.

At last check, he remained in custody at the Campbell County Jail.

