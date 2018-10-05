Tennessee Mine Safety Unit gets additional funding

(TDLWD) The Tennessee Mine Safety Unit recently received supplemental funding through a $190,049 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) operates the state’s Mine Safety Unit.

Based in Jacksboro, Campbell County, the Mine Safety Unit is responsible for training miners across Tennessee. During 2018, the unit’s trainers will help further the safety and health knowledge of approximately 2,100 miners through 200 mine safety classes.

Currently, the state of Tennessee employs three certified mine safety trainers. The Mine Safety Unit issues licenses, administers foreman exams, along with classroom training. MSHA requires miners take initial safety training, as well as continuing education classes.

“Tennessee does not receive enough funding to fully sustain the state and federally mandated mine safety program,” said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips. “This federal grant will supplement our efforts to make miners across the state as safe as possible while they’re working.”

The federal grant will allow Tennessee to train more miners, acquire additional training materials, and enhance the awareness of safety hazards while meeting required goals.

“Without this funding, Tennessee would not have been able to continue to improve the health and safety of miners at the level the state has in the past,” Phillips said. “This federal grant makes lifesaving training available to workers who take on potentially dangerous jobs on a daily basis.”

Tennessee currently has 12 underground coal/metal/nonmetal mines and 235 surface metal/nonmetal mines. The state works in partnership with each facility to ensure they meet both state and federal statutory compliance.

MSHA can fund 80 percent of mine safety activities under a state grant program and the state must provide matching funds of no less than 20 percent of the total program costs. On Oct. 1, 2018, MSHA awarded $10,537,000 in grant funding to 46 states, the Navajo Nation, Guam, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.