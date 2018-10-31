TDOT looking for new contractor to finish I-75 project

TDOT is looking for a new contractor to finish adding truck lanes on Interstate 75 in Campbell County after ending the contract with Potter South earlier this month.

The deadline for completion passed about five months ago, according to TDOT. The effected section of roadway is a 4.6-mile stretch of I-75 between Mile Marker 135.5 and 140.1 and work began in Spring 2016.

Tuesday, TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said that “Due to the complexity of the project, and because of the contractor’s workload and the need to complete this project expeditiously, we felt that it was in the best interest of the Department to cancel this contract for convenience.”

Nagi says the department is accepting new bids for the remainder of the project through November 16th.

The project was originally scheduled to wrap up in May, but the revised bid request now lists a deadline of September 30th, 2019.