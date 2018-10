The TBI is investigating the death of an inmate while in custody at the Morgan County Jail.

45-year-old Jamie Jones was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday afternoon by jailers, who immediately began administering CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Despite those efforts, Jones was unable to be revived. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI Agents are investigating the death.