TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge that left one man dead and sent an Oak Ridge Police officer to the hospital.

The TBI, which was called in to investigate by District Attorney General Dave Clark–as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings–says that the incident began at around 7:30 Monday evening on Cumberland View Road when Oak Ridge officers spotted a truck towing a utility trailer being driven by 36-year-old Isaiah Ramirez. Officers were aware that there were warrants for his arrest, reportedly on domestic assault and burglary charges, and tried to pull him over. Ramirez did not stop, instead leading police on a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of the Anderson County General Sessions Division II Court on Emory Valley Road.

There, the TBI says that officers tried once again to take Ramirez into custody, but at some point during the confrontation, Ramirez hit one of the officers with the pickup, prompting at least one officer to open fire. Ramirez was hit at least once and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The officer struck by the car was taken to the hospital, treated and later released.

The officer’s name has not been made public, but as is the case in an officer-involved shooting, will likely be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the TBI investigation.

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that the courthouse parking lot was blocked off with yellow police/fire tape on Monday evening, and members of the Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Anderson County EMS, and Clark, the DA, were there. In addition to the TBI, the Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded, and the Knox County medical examiner was reported to have responded as well.