Stella Jones, age 77 of Clinton

October 2, 2018

Stella Jones, age 77 of Clinton passed away on October 2, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. Stella was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church. Throughout her life Stella loved working around her home place and taking care of her family. Stella was a healthcare provider and took care of many elderly residents at their home in Anderson County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Sarah Long Jones; brothers, Marshall, Ralph, Clyde, Roy, John, and Charles, Jr. Jones; sister, Mary Gerline Dye.

She is survived by:

Sisters…………  Clara Elizabeth Jones of Clinton
Helen Sue Rust of Clinton
Numerous nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 12:30-1:00 pm, Friday, October 5, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will follow at RW Long Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Day officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

