State releases September unemployment info

(TDLWD press release) Newly released unemployment data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) showed the vast majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment rates in September 2018, when compared to the previous month.

Rates decreased in 70 counties across Tennessee, remained the same in 15 counties, and 10 counties experienced a slight increase in unemployment.

Once again, Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.7 percent, which represented a 0.1 of a percentage point decrease from the previous month. With a rate of 2.9 percent, Davidson and Rutherford Counties had the second lowest rates in Tennessee. The Rutherford County rate was 0.2 of a percentage point lower than it was in August, while Davidson County experienced a 0.1 of a percentage point drop.

The counties with the state’s lowest unemployment each have a rate of 3.2 percent or lower.

Lauderdale County had the state’s highest unemployment rate last month at 6.5 percent, but that figure still marked a 0.2 of a percentage point decrease when compared to the previous month. It was a similar situation from Bledsoe County, which had the second highest rate. In August the county had an unemployment rate of 6.2 percent, but it dropped to 5.9 percent in September.

Only 16 out of Tennessee’s 95 counties had an unemployment rate above 5 percent last month.

For the second consecutive month, Tennessee had a seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in September. The national unemployment rate last month dipped 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.7 percent. In September 2017 the national rate was 4.2 percent.

Locally, unemployment fell in Anderson County by one-tenth of a percentage point from August to September, decreasing from 4.1 to 4.0%.

Campbell County also saw a one-tenth of a percentage point decrease, going from 5.0% in August to 4.9 a month ago.

Knox County’s unemployment rate also fell by that one-tenth of a percentage point, going from 3.3% in August to 3.2% in September.

Morgan County’s unemployment rate dropped by three-tenths of a percent from August to September, decreasing from 4.8% to 4.5% last month.

Roane County saw a slight decrease in unemployment, as well, going from 4.4% in August to 4.3 in September.

In Union County, unemployment declined from 4.5% in August to 4.3% in September, a decrease of two-tenths of a percent.

For a complete look at all the county-by-county unemployment data, click this link.