Skeet Trap & Fun Shoot to support Smoky Mountain Service Dogs

Pull For Our Veterans, a nonprofit organization in Oak Ridge dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, is sponsoring its Seventh Annual Skeet and Trap Fun Shoot on Friday and Saturday.

The Skeet and Trap Fun Shoot is scheduled from 1:30 to 6 pm Friday, October 5, and from 9:30 am to 5 pm Saturday, October 6. It will be held at the Oak Ridge Sportsmen’s Association facilities, which are located at 2625 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.

The entry fee for shooters is $100, and other visitors are free.

See www.pfov.org for more details.

