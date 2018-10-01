School security funding announced

(State Rep. Ragan’s office) State Representative John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) today announced more than $422,000 in funding for schools in District 33 to be used for the implementation of additional solutions to address school safety concerns.

The monies are a portion of approximately $35 million in budget funding — $25 million in one-time funding and $10 million in recurring grants — approved as part of efforts during the 2018 legislative session to enhance protections for the future leaders of our state.

Dollar amounts were awarded based upon each district’s relative share of the Basic Education Program (BEP) — the formula through which state education dollars are generated and distributed to our schools.

Specifically, Anderson County will receive a total of $230,690 ($65,910 in recurring funds, $164,780 in non-recurring monies) for safety enhancements related to visitor management, surveillance, and school resource officers — areas identified during a recently conducted school security review and assessment of facilities in the county.

Additionally, $35,040 ($10,010 in recurring funding, $25,030 in non-recurring dollars) has been allocated to the Clinton School District for improvements to surveillance and communication at their local academic institutions.

Finally, Oak Ridge School District will receive $156,282 ($44,932 in recurring monies, $111,350 in non-recurring funds) for upgrades to access control, classroom security, as well as behavioral and mental health positions.

“I appreciate the partnership between our local school officials, the state, and members of our local law enforcement communities during their thoughtful review, assessment, and application for these resources,” said Representative Ragan. “Our children are our future; they should not have to worry about their personal safety while working to achieve their academic goals and dreams. It was an honor to fight for them by supporting recommendations made by members of our working group on school safety, resulting in these vital funding allocations. We will continue to identify new solutions to further enhance the safety and well-being of our future leaders in the years ahead.”

As part of the application process, school leaders partnered with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Department of Education, and local law enforcement to complete assessments of current safety measures in place at area academic institutions.

All 147 school districts in Tennessee received a portion of school safety funding. For more information, please clicking here.

John Ragan is Vice-Chair of the House Government Operations Committee and the Joint Government Operations Education, Health & General Welfare Subcommittee. He is also a member of the House Health Committee and Subcommittee, as well as the Joint Government Operations Committee. Ragan lives in Oak Ridge and represents District 33, which includes part of Anderson County. He can be reached at Rep.John.Ragan@capitol.tn.gov or by calling (615) 741-4400.