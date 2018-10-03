School security funding also headed to Campbell, Morgan & Roane counties

Earlier this week, we told you that schools in Anderson County, Clinton and Oak Ridge had all received funding from the state for school security and safety upgrades and improvements. Today we can tell you that money has also been allocated to the school systems represented in State Senate District 12 by Ken Yager.

Monday, Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced in a press release over $1 million in state grants for school districts he represents to improve school safety and security. These grants include $317,157.77 in Safe School grants, which are recurring funds and $762,850 in School Safety and Security grants, which are one-time funds. This year the General Assembly included $35 million in the 2018/2019 state budget for school safety, following recommendations from Governor Haslam’s School Safety Working Group.

In order to apply for grant funding, local school officials partnered with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Department of Education, and local law enforcement to complete safety assessments for school facilities and safety procedures. This was the first time the state led a comprehensive effort to determine the security needs at individual schools. Based on the findings following this assessment, all school districts were eligible to apply for two grants to receive funding for local safety and security needs.

The grants for Senate District 12:

· Campbell County is receiving $61,890 in recurring funds and $154,720 in non-recurring funds to address visitor management and access control as identified areas of need;

· Dayton is receiving $12,789 in recurring funds and $24,310 in non-recurring funds to address access control, emergency planning, and training as identified areas of need;

· Fentress County is receiving $24,890 in recurring funds and $62,220 in non-recurring funds to address access control, surveillance and communication as areas of need;

· Morgan County is receiving $38,530 in recurring funds and $96,330 in surveillance and School Resource Officers (SRO) as identified areas of need;

· Oneida is receiving $15,190 in recurring funds and $37,970 in non-recurring funds to address access control, visitor management, and surveillance as identified areas of need;

· Pickett County is receiving $8,110 in recurring funds and $20,270 in non-recurring funds to address access control, surveillance, and communication as areas of need;

· Rhea County is receiving $53,259.77 in recurring funds and $120,330 in non-recurring funds to address perimeter control, visitor management, and surveillance as identified areas of need;

· Roane County is receiving $63,370 in recurring funds and $158,430 in non-recurring funds to address signage, access control and surveillance as identified areas of need;

· Scott County is receiving $39,129 in recurring funds and $88,270 in non-recurring funds to address signage, surveillance and communication as identified areas of need.

Additionally, as a result of the working group recommendations, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security is working to secure a developer to complete a statewide school safety mobile application. The application will be designed for use by students, faculty and staff to anonymously report concerning or suspicious behavior to local law enforcement and school officials.