“Safe on Seventy” campaign returns in October

On Tuesday, October 23, and Friday, October 26, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will join state and local partners for the THSO’s second “Safe on Seventy” campaign to increase traffic enforcement across U.S. Highway 70 statewide.

“The THSO is pleased to launch ‘Safe on Seventy’ again this year,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “This is a new, strategic initiative designed to target one of Tennessee’s most problematic highways. We look forward to working with the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and local law enforcement to decrease injury crashes and fatalities.”

U.S. Highway 70 stretches from West to East Tennessee spanning more than 500 miles statewide. According to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network Division, Tuesdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. have been identified as high-crash periods on U.S. Highway 70. Agencies participating in “Safe on Seventy” will collaborate during this time frame on October 23 and October 26 to combat distracted driving, aggressive driving, speeding, and other high-risk driving behaviors. Participating agencies will also increase seat belt enforcement and commercial vehicle safety.

The THSO encourages the following safe driving behaviors.

·         Buckle up and ensure all child passengers are properly restrained.

·         Never drink and drive.

·         Rest well prior to driving long distances.

·         Avoid texting, social media use, video-chatting, and other forms of distracted driving.

For more information and safe driving tips, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

