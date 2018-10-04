Home / Obituaries / Ronald “Ron” Liptak, age 80 of Heiskell

Ronald “Ron” Liptak, age 80 of Heiskell

Ronald “Ron” Liptak, age 80 of Heiskell passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. Ron was a veteran and Master Sgt. of the United States Air Force and served his country in the Vietnam War. Throughout his life Ron was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ester Liptak; brothers and sisters.

He is survived by:

Son………….            John Liptak & wife Kathy of Heiskell
Daughter…….           April Liptak of Newport News, VA
Grandchildren…..     Tory Sherman & husband Michael
    Megan Schweinsberg
Several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews

The family will have a Celebration of Life service and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

