Roane round-up targets meth, pills, heroin

Officers from the Rockwood Police Department were joined by representatives of numerous other agencies on Thursday as they conducted a round-up of suspects indicted on drug charges to culminate a year-long undercover operation.

34 people were indicted on a total of over 70 counts, mostly on meth-related charges, but also on charges connected to opioids and other pills, as well as heroin and even some fentanyl-laced heroin.

The Rockwood Police Department was joined by the 9th District Drug Task Force, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (Drug Enforcement Division), the National Guard Drug Task Force, the US Postal Service, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the 9th District Attorney General’s Office in conducting the arrests.

The round-up began shortly before 6:30 am Thursday, targeting seven women and 26 men. One woman was already in federal custody. Suspects went through the booking process at the District Attorney General’s Office in order to not overtax the staff at the already-overcrowded Roane County Jail.

Officials said Thursday that Rockwood PD narcotics investigator Josh Rymer led the investigation, which involved the use of confidential sources and informants as well as undercover drug purchases.