Roane Choral Society holding Veterans Day concert

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 37 Views

(Submitted) Roane Choral Society will present a Veteran’s Day concert, “The Peace of Patriotism,” at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 11, 2018, in the O’Brien Theatre on the Harriman Campus of Roane State Community College. The music includes some selections in collaboration with the Babahatchie Community Band. A pre-concert lecture will begin at 2:45 p.m. Admission to the concert is by donation.  See www.roanechoralsociety.org.

