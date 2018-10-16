Rev. Richard “Rick” L. Howard, age 64, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 14, 2018. He was born November 27, 1953 in Anderson County, TN to the late Rev. Berl Howard and Delberta Magnolia Wilson-Howard.

Rick was a Baptist minister for 47 years. Rick pastored Westside, Long Hollow, and Cherry Bottom Baptist Church’s throughout his ministry.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Delberta Magnolia Wilson-Howard, Father Rev. Berl Howard, and brother Garry Howard.

He is survived by

Loving wife of 45 years Nina Daugherty Howard

Daughter…. April Oxendine and husband Daniel Oxendine

Son…. Rev. Matthew Howard and wife Keisha Howard

Granddaughters…. Laklee and Madison Howard

Brother…. Donnie and wife Billie Howard

Sister in law…. Florenda Howard

A host of family and friends

His number one priority in life was to preach the gospel and help win souls to calvary.

The family will receive friends at Cherry Bottom Baptist Church in Caryville on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 6-8 pm. Interment will be on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Walker Long Cemetery at 1:00 PM

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

