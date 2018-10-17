Reminder: Oak Ridge Public Library closed Thursday

The Oak Ridge Public Library will be closed on Thursday October 18th for planned work to the rooftop air conditioning and heating system as well as staff work days. The library says it expects to be closed on five separate occasions through November 23 to allow for planned During this six-week time period, patrons should expect increased noise and a high level of construction activity in and around the library.

The planned library closure dates are as follows:

· Thursday, October 18

· Wednesday, October 24

· Wednesday, October 31

· Thursday, November 8

· Friday, November 9

On the above dates, the library will be closed to the public all day and the stretch of Oak Ridge Boys Way in front of the library will be closed. Please be aware that the book drop will also not be accessible on these days. No materials are ever due when the library is closed, so please wait to return any library materials until the library is open.

Patrons are advised to use the main doors facing Oak Ridge Turnpike for entry and exit when the library is open. The doors on the plaza side may be blocked off occasionally.

Visitors should also anticipate that some sections of the library parking lot will be closed off intermittently for safety. Drivers and pedestrians should be aware of their surroundings and follow all signage posted in the area. The rest of the Civic Center complex is unaffected by the project.

The closure dates in October are weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled if rain or other inclement conditions are in the forecast. The Oak Ridge Public Library will make every effort to communicate changes to the schedule as soon as staff are made aware. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time.

Visitors can follow the library’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, @OakRidgePubLib, for the most up-to-date information. Visitors can also call the library’s front desk at (865) 425-3455.