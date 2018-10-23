(CPL) The Clinton Public Library’s next Fandom Friday will feature Harry Potter! Join us October 26th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. for a Halloween Social with Harry Potter themed snacks, crafts, and activities. Don’t forget to wear your best Harry Potter themed costume!
Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Harry Potter ‘Fandom Friday’ coming to Clinton Library
Check Also
Foothills Parkway to open November 10th
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials plan to open the long-awaited section …