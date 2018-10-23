Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Harry Potter ‘Fandom Friday’ coming to Clinton Library

Reminder: Harry Potter ‘Fandom Friday’ coming to Clinton Library

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 35 Views

(CPL) The Clinton Public Library’s next Fandom Friday will feature Harry Potter! Join us October 26th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. for a Halloween Social with Harry Potter themed snacks, crafts, and activities. Don’t forget to wear your best Harry Potter themed costume!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Foothills Parkway to open November 10th

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials plan to open the long-awaited section …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.