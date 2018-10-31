REMINDER: Deadline approaching to purchase tix for CHS Boys Basketball Alumni Dinner

The 1st Annual Clinton Dragons Boys Basketball Alumni Dinner will be held Saturday November 10th at the school and the deadline to order your tickets is this Friday.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 pm in the cafeteria.

The dinner will be a three-course, catered meal consisting of: salad, entree choice of steak medallions or chicken cordon bleu, with two sides and a dessert. The cost is $25 per person and please RSVP and purchase tickets by November 2. There will be cash prize donation games, door prizes, and gift auctions, all to benefit the boys basketball locker room renovation.

Attendees are also invited to join the team immediately following the dinner for the Orange & White game and pep rally in the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium. The Dragons will unveil their 2018-2019 uniforms and debut a song called “Unbelievable” written by former Dragon CJ Alred.

If you are unable to attend and would like to make a donation to the boys basketball program and to the boys locker room renovation, please press the ticket button and select Donation ticket only.

In an online invitation, Coach Chris Lockard said, “I look forward to bringing our basketball family together to celebrate the past, present, and future of our program.”

