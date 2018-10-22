Red Ribbon Week returns

(ASAP of Anderson) This week students, community members and local businesses are selling red ribbons to raise awareness for drug misuse prevention. In honor of Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention recognition week, students at Anderson County High School, Clinton High School, Oak Ridge High School, Claxton Elementary School, Lake City Elementary School, and Willowbrook Elementary School will contribute to raising awareness for this year’s theme “Life is Your Journey. Travel Drug Free.”

Oak Ridge High School is hosting a Pep Rally in coordination with ASAP to promote drug prevention to the community. The Pep Rally is at Big Ed’s Pizza in Oak Ridge, TN October 24th from 5:30PM to 6:30PM. Come for the fun and education, stay for the pizza! At the event Cheerleaders, DanceCats, Student Council, and ASAP Youth Ambassadors from Oak Ridge High School will be sharing information about vaping prevention and doing a few routines to inspire enthusiasm for Thursday’s Oak Ridge v. Fulton football game. Look for the #IAMONE helmet decals on all of the football helmets. These decals are on helmets at all three high schools for the month of October.

The high schools are participating again this year in the Red Ribbon Rivalry. Each school will be selling red ribbons during school lunch hours and trying to win the Red Ribbon Week trophy for their school. As incentive for students, various principals and coaches at each school have agreed to participate in “Pie the Principal/Coach” – a voting contest for students to vote for the person they want to see get pie in the face.

Claxton, Lake City, and Willowbrook elementary students are participating in poster contests. Each school will have 3 winners and will receive prizes from Big Ed’s Pizza. The winners of the Willowbrook poster contest will be announced at the Pep Rally at Big Ed’s on Wednesday, October 24th. ASAP of Anderson will also be at the Oak Ridge v Fulton football game with ASAP Youth Ambassadors to continue raising awareness for drug prevention.

ASAP partnered with Anderson County Schools and Oak Ridge Schools to plan these activities across the county. For more information about Red Ribbon Week, visit www.redribbon.org. Contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or visit www.asapofanderson.org. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.