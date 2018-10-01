Rebels snatch victory from Dragons in OT thriller

West 13 Clinton 7…The Dragons looked like they were on the cusp of snapping an eight-game Region losing streak until West blocked a punt deep inside Dragon territory late in the 4th quarter to set up the game-tying touchdown, and then won in walk-off fashion in the extra period.

Clinton took a 7-0 lead halfway through the second quarter when Josh Breeden ran infrom 16 yards for a score. The Dragons held that lead until West scored on a two-yard plunge by Isaiah Mattress with 1:01 left in regulation. Clinton got the ball first in OT but failed to convert on 4th and goal from the 10, giving the ball back to West, which punched it in again just a few plays later with Mattress scoring from one yard out to give the Rebels a 13-7 win.

West improved to 3-4, 2-1 on the season while Clinton fell to 1-5, 0-2.

Statistically, the Dragons had the edge, with 250 total yards to the Rebels’ 162, and held the ball for almost 29 minutes of game time.

Isaiah Washington led Clinton with 81 yards rushing on 20 carries, while Breeden added 63 yards on 14 carries.

(Statistics compiled by Dan McWilliams)

West 0-0-0-7-6—13

Clinton 0-7-0-0-0— 7

Scoring

Clinton—Josh Breeden 16 run (Noah Grumbach kick), 6:00, 2nd

West—Isaiah Mattress 2 run (Marc Scherer kick), 1:01, 4th

West—Mattress 1 run (no PAT), OT

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 13, West 7

Rushes-yards: Clinton 48-198, West 24-105

Passing yards: Clinton 52, West 57

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 5-10-1, West 8-21-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 58-250, West 45-162

Punts-avg: Clinton 2-14.5, West 4-35.3

Return yardage: Clinton 42, West 11

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-7, West 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 6-45, West 6-58

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 0-0, West 2-0

Time of possession: Clinton 28:45, West 19:15

Time of game: 2 hours, 25 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Isaiah Washington 20-81, Breeden 14-63 (TD), Andrew Shoopman 7-37, Reagan McKamey 4-24, Blake Cooper 1-0, Luke Johnson 1-0, Luke Harrison 1-minus 7; West: Baker Dance 4-45, Mattress 9-37 (2 TDs), Tadarius Arnett 5-34, Omarian Wright 4-2, Grant Tierney 1-2, Team 1-minus 15

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Harrison 4-7-0 46, Washington 1-2-1 6, Bryce Collins 0-1-0 0; West: Dance 8-21-1

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Cody Parker 2-4, Washington 1-29, Cooper 1-13, Harrison 1-6; West: Will Eggleston 3-38, Michael Webb 2-23, Tierney 2-minus 9, Arnett 1-5

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Collins 1-29-29.0, Team 1-0-0.0; West: Sebastian Latorre 4-141-35.3

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Parker 2-34; West: Wright 1-6

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; West: Tyrece Edwards 1-3 (block), Wright 1-2

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Eli Deshomme 1-8; West: John Cupp 1-0

Fumble recoveries…(none for either team)



Sacks – yards…Clinton: none; West: Drew Francis 1-7

Missed field goal – yards…Clinton: none; West: Scherer 30

Blocked punt…Clinton: none; West: Edwards