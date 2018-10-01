Ramsey House activities for October

(Ramsey House release) Open Fire Cooking with Jim Buckenmyer, Saturday, October 6 starting at 10:00 am at Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville During this hands-on workshop you will cook a meal in its entirety and partake in that meal at the end. Enjoy the stories and get renewed insight into what it took to cook a meal for your family in the 18th and 19th centuries. Class fee is $40 Reservations required and must be in no later than September 25th. Purchase tickets at www.ramseyhouse.org or call (865) 546-0745.

Rockin’ the Classics II Saturday October 20 from 9 am – 1:30 pm Do you have a classic or vintage car, motorcycle or tractor that you would like to show off? Come to Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville and still have plenty of time to get to the Vols game. There will be trophies, door prizes and food and snacks. Bring a comfy chair and enjoy classic rock ‘in roll and country music presented by Nashville recording artist Tedd Graves and the All Stars. This event is free to the public. Show entries are $20. Register ahead online and save $5 by midnight, Wednesday, Oct. 17th. Purchase entry tickets at www.ramseyhouse.org or call (865) 546-0745.

The Spirits Within: A Ramsey Paranormal Investigation, Saturday, October

27 starting at 7:00 pm at Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville. Did you hear something? Over the years we have had many reports of unexplained sightings and incidents at our 1797 stone home of Francis Alexander Ramsey and his family. This is your chance to accompany a professional paranormal investigation team as they look for signs of a spiritual presence. Can you discover who or what may be lurking within? Reservations required. Ticket price $12. Purchase tickets at www.ramseyhouse.org or call (865)546-0745.