Rain shuffles some schedules; Region 3-5A playoff scenarios; Dragon Wagon preview

The Anderson County-at-Sequoyah football game scheduled for this Friday October 26th will be played instead on Thursday October 25th due to the threat or rain in the forecast for Monroe County and much of East Tennessee on Friday.

In addition to the AC/Sequoyah game being moved up, the threat of inclement weather also prompted officials to reschedule the following games for Thursday night as well: Oliver Springs at Midway (which will be televised on BBB-TV); Halls at Seymour; Powell at South-Doyle and Carter at Sevier County.

#1 ranked Fulton and #2 ranked Oak Ridge square off tonight in an already-scheduled affair at Blankenship Field that will decide the Region 3-5A champion.

Clinton and Karns will still be played on Friday at Karns. If Clinton wins, they will qualify for the playoffs. If the Dragons fall to the Beavers, they will miss the postseason. The other game with Region 3-5A postseason implications will be in Jacksboro as West visits Campbell County. If Clinton wins at Karns and Campbell County wins Friday at home, the Dragons would be the third seed and the Cougars the fourth, based on the regular season result between the two teams. If Clinton and West win, the Rebels would be the three seed and Clinton fourth by virtue of West’s 13-7 overtime victory in the regular season. If Clinton loses Friday, the winner of the West/Campbell County game would be the three seed, and the loser the fourth seed.

WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football coverage begins at 7:00 Friday with the Eye Center Pregame Show followed by the 7:30 kickoff of the Dragons and the Beavers live from Karns.

WYSH will get you ready for the weekend’s action this afternoon (Thursday October 25th) when we broadcast the Powell Brothers’ Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon Sports Talk show from Apple Discount Drugs in Clinton. We will hear from a member of the Dragons’ coaching staff and get their thoughts on tomorrow’s big game. We will also continue our season-long Dragons of the Past and Salute to Teachers features, get a history lesson from ET Stamey and much more, all this afternoon from 4 to 6 at Apple Discount Drugs in South Clinton.