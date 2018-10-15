Home / Featured / Quilts of Valor given to AC vets
The veterans are pictured with Gwen Cole, standing left, leader of the local Quilts of Valor Chapter, and Ginger Tucker, community relations director at The Lantern at Morning Pointe, which sponsored the September Veterans Breakfast. 

Jim Harris

(AC Mayor’s Office release) Some Anderson County Veterans were the recipients of Quilts of Valor at the September 8, 2018, Veterans Appreciation Breakfast in Clinton.

The Veterans were:

  • Maury Anderson, of Clinton who served in the US Army (1969 – 1971) during Vietnam;
  • Gerald Carden, of Rocky Top, who served in the Korean Conflict (1949 – 1952);
  • Mavis Kohler, of Clinton, a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who served as a medical technician;
  • Herman Parks, of Clinton, who served (1945 – 1946) in the U.S. Army;
  • Frank Honaker, of Oak Ridge, a World War II Veteran who served (1943 – 1945) in the U.S. Navy;
  • and Ann McNees, of Oak Ridge, who served as an Army Nurse in Vietnam (1968 – 1972).

They each received a Quilt of Valor from the Clinch River Quilts of Valor Chapter.

