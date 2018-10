There will be a benefit pancake breakfast on Saturday November 10th from 7:30 to 11 am at Clinton’s First Baptist Church.

100% of the proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Renew” Program held every Tuesday at the church. The cost is $5 per ticket and kids under the age of three get in free.

The breakfast on the 11th will be held in the church’s Family Life Center.

For more information, call 865-304-9197.