Obituaries

Pamela Carden, age 55 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at her residence. She was born on November 28, 1962 to Joe and Helen Mowery in Anderson County. She was the former owner of the Kountry Kitchen in Oliver Springs. She was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by father, Joe Mowery.

She is survived by: mother, Helen Mowery; son, Mat Carden; brothers, Kenneth Mowery, Bill Mowery; sisters, Diane Coapman, Lisa Mowery, Melissa Goodman and husband Jason; grandchildren, Maddox Carden and Mahayla Carden; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Monday, October 8, 2018 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. David White officiating. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 10am at the Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

