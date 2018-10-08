Home / Featured / OS man charged with child sexual exploitation

OS man charged with child sexual exploitation

Jim Harris

An undercover FBI investigation led to the arrest of an Oliver Springs man after he admitted to having sexual contact with his two young nieces.

According to the FBI, 24-year-old David Wilson admitted to an undercover agent he was communicating with via social media social media he was sexually active with his four-year-old niece and ten-month-old niece and sent pornographic pictures of them.

During the conversation, Wilson told the undercover agent he intended to sell the images.

Wilson was taken to the Roane County Detention Facility, charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

