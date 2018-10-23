ORUUC’s Stone Soup Ministry this Friday

(ORUUC) In keeping with the tradition of serving a breakfast for dinner to start the new year of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church Stone Soup Ministry, the team will be serving pancakes, sausage, and fresh fruit for the free community meal on Friday, October 26. Everyone is invited to the meal that will mark the start of the ninth year of the Ministry.

Dine-in or takeout will be available from 5 pm to 6 pm in the Social Hall of the church located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike (close to traffic light number #2) in Oak Ridge. An assortment of nonperishable family friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need.

“Food is served restaurant style. For some, attending is as much about the friendly atmosphere as it is about the meal. We want to start our 9th year making sure that we emphasize that everyone in the community is invited,” said Abbie Moore, coordinator of the Ministry.

For more information call the ORUUC office at 483-6761.