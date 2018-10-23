Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORUUC’s Stone Soup Ministry this Friday

ORUUC’s Stone Soup Ministry this Friday

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 40 Views

(ORUUC) In keeping with the tradition of serving a breakfast for dinner to start the new year of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church Stone Soup Ministry, the team will be serving pancakes, sausage, and fresh fruit for the free community meal on Friday, October 26.  Everyone is invited to the meal that will mark the start of the ninth year of the Ministry.

Dine-in or takeout will be available from 5 pm to 6 pm in the Social Hall of the church located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike (close to traffic light number #2) in Oak Ridge. An assortment of nonperishable family friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need.

“Food is served restaurant style. For some, attending is as much about the friendly atmosphere as it is about the meal. We want to start our 9th year making sure that we emphasize that everyone in the community is invited,” said Abbie Moore, coordinator of the Ministry.

For more information call the ORUUC office at 483-6761.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Foothills Parkway to open November 10th

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials plan to open the long-awaited section …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.