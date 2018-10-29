ORT: Proposed changes to Main Street Oak Ridge plan causing officials concern

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Oak Ridge officials will meet in November to discuss the second phase of Main Street Oak Ridge.

City officials have expressed concerns about proposed revisions to the master plan for Main Street . The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission postponed a vote on the revised master plan during a meeting on Thursday, October 18.

The November 8 joint work session will include the Planning Commission and the Oak Ridge City Council. The special meeting was requested last Thursday when the Planning Commission postponed its decision on the revised master plan.

ORT reports that some officials have raised concerns about the proposed revisions to the master plan, including the possible closure of the road connecting Rutgers Avenue to the roundabout at Main Street, and they have emphasized their interest in having a mixed-use city center with pedestrian connections, green space or a central gathering spot in its interior, and restaurants and residential units.

Officials have said the revised master plan would be a significant change from earlier plans.

The proposed revisions presented to the Planning Commission last week showed the closure of the road between the roundabout and Rutgers Avenue and four new retailers in that area along a sidewalk that would connect PetSmart, a new store, to JCPenney, one of the two remaining anchor stores from the former Oak Ridge Mall. The revised plan also showed there could be two retail shops near Belk and Cinemark Tinseltown, a self-storage business along Rutgers Avenue behind the four new retailers, and a park area on Rutgers behind Walmart and Burke’s, which is now under construction next to Electronic Express. Mixed-use (restaurants, retailers, and residential units) would be designated as part of future development areas along Wilson Street. The 230 multi-family units included in the current plan from 2015 would not be included in the revised master plan.

Neil Wilson of Realty Link told planning commissioners last week that the proposed changes to the plan are tenant-driven, and RealtyLink has limited control over the site plans. Five national tenants are “at the table,” Wilson said. He said a postponement could be “very detrimental,” and he asked for a vote during last week’s meeting in order to deliver the new stores to tenants by the fall of 2019.

The November 8 joint meeting between Planning Commission and City Council is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue. The meeting was scheduled to occur after the November 6 election.

For more, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.